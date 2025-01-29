Disney’s association with controversies is nothing new. These often stem from accusations of pandering to specific groups or using social issues as marketing tools. However, it’s not every day that one of its stars ignites a firestorm.

Yet, Anthony Mackie, who officially takes on the mantle of Captain America in MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World next month, found himself at the receiving end of reprehension. Mackie commented about the iconic superhero, which seemed to be critiquing America’s values and causing a backlash reminiscent of Rachel Zegler’s divisive remarks on Snow White. Unlike Zegler, though, Mackie was smart enough to clarify his position at the earliest.

The controversy began during an interview where Mackie was asked what Captain America represents. The actor praised the superhero, describing his qualities as “honor, dignity, and integrity” while emphasizing his trustworthiness and reliability. However, one particular remark caught everyone’s attention. Mackie said, “Captain America represents many different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those.” The statement sparked confusion and quickly escalated to outrage on social media platforms, especially on X.

Fans pointed out that Captain America undeniably embodies the ideals of the United States, from his name to his costume’s stars and stripes. Some accused the actor of disrespecting American values by dissociating Steve Rogers’ plus points from the nation, while a significant populace called for a boycott of Brave New World.

“Woke actor Anthony Mackie says Captain America should not represent America,” right-wing commentator Benny Johnson posted. “Time to boycott the new Captain America movie.”

Another fan expressed frustration, tweeting, “Wow! Hollywood NEVER learns. I just lost my money! If they don’t like America being represented, I won’t waste my money.”

“I was going to see this when it comes out, but now @AnthonyMackie and his anti-American rhetoric will not be getting my money. People should boycott #CaptainAmerica,” wrote another.

Sensing the backlash and its potential impact on the movie’s success, Mackie jumped to clarify his remarks. “Let me be clear about this,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I’m a proud American, and taking on the shield of a hero like Captain America is the honor of a lifetime.” He emphasized that his earlier comment was not meant to criticize America but rather highlight Captain America’s universal appeal. “I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country,” Mackie added, hoping to repair relations with frustrated fans.

Despite his clarification, the controversy has imprinted the upcoming film. Though Captain America: Brave New World, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows some of the franchise’s most successful installments, early box office projections suggest a significant decline compared to the Chris Evans era.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14.

