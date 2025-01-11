Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released in the theatres, marking this year’s first MCU release. It will also be Harrison Ford’s MCU debut as Thaddeus Ross, aka the Red Hulk. Anthony Mackey will be Captain America, carrying forward the legacy handed to him by Chris Evans’ Cap. It will hit the screens next month, and ahead of that, a media report forecasting its long-range opening weekend is here. Scroll below for the deets.

After Avengers: Endgame, the MCU struggled at the box office, and several films failed to create the same magic as the old MCU movies. But Marvel Studios finally saw a speck of hope as Deadpool and Wolverine broke records last year and collected more than $1 billion worldwide. It restored some of the glory, putting pressure on Mackey’s film to keep up the momentum.

For the unversed, it is the 4th film in the franchise and a continuation of the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Captain America: Brave New World was directed by Julius Onah and underwent a few changes. The title was changed and there were multiple reshoots from May to November 2024. It is part of MCU’s Phase Five.

Now, according to Box Office Theory’s 5-week tracking forecast, Captain America 4 is predicted to have a modest debut at the box office in North America. As per that, the MCU film is projected to earn between $87-$107 million during its opening weekend in the United States. For a quick comparison, here is how much the previous three Chris Evans-led Captain America films earned in their debuts.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)- $179.1 million

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – $95.02 million

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – $65.05 million

Therefore, Captain America: Brave New World’s opening weekend collection projection is close to the debut collection of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, the predicted range is close to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as it earned $106.1 million. Furthermore, the expected range is 75.7-103.1% more than The Marvels’ disappointing $46.11 million debut. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is untouchable with its $211.43 million opening weekend.

More about Captain America 4-

The film’s premise reads, “Following the election of Thaddeus Ross as the president of the United States, Sam Wilson finds himself at the center of an international incident and must work to stop the true masterminds behind it.”

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

