Ant-Man 3, also known as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was released in the theatres last February. It featured Paul Rudd in the lead role, reprising Scott Lang’s character, aka the Ant-Man. It was the first movie in Phase Five and marked the entry of Kang the Conqueror [played by Jonathan Majors]. It was reportedly a box office disappointment, but the latest report suggests it did make a profit despite failing to earn even the break-even amount. Scroll below for the deets.

Majors made his MCU feature debut with this movie. It was planned to set Majors as the next big baddie in the MCU after Thanos, but Jonathan was arrested around a month after the film’s release. The guilty verdict let Disney fire the Kang actor and steer their future projects away from Kang.

According to Forbes’ latest report, despite losing millions at the box office, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was not entirely a lost cause. The report said it received $92.05 million less than its net spending on making the movie. For the unversed, as per Box Office Mojo, Ant-Man 3 collected only $476.07 million worldwide. The Studios reportedly received 50% of the takings, meaning Disney got around $238.05 million.

The film reportedly had a gross production budget of $388.4 million, and according to the media outlet Ant-Man and the Wasp: QUantumania made a net profit of $88,236. It might be nothing, but it is still something. As per the report, it happened as the film was made in the United Kingdom, and the production companies behind movies made there need to file financial statements disclosing every little cost, including the number of staff they hire, their salaries, and the amount of social security contributions they got.

In addition, if a company has over 250 employees, it must share the difference in pay between men and women and the percentage of its female workforce since there is a lot that the Studios do not disclose to the public. In the UK, films are shot to benefit from the government’s Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC), which gives them a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend in the UK.

However, since loans need to be repaid, they are not counted as revenue. When the UK company makes a loss equivalent to around 25.5% of the movie’s budget, Ant-Man and Quantumania’s reimbursement came to $58.3 million, bringing the movie’s $388.4 million budget down to a net of $330.1 million. Therefore, the film earned a net profit of $88,236 for the studio. Although it is not much, it is still a profit on paper.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collected $214.5 million in the US and $261.56 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide collection of Ant-Man 3 is $476.07 million.

