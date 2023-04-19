Jonathan Majors’ future in Hollywood seems quite dicey after his alleged assault charges on him. In March, he was accused of and charged with assault. However, he was last seen in the film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where he played Kang The Conqueror‘s role and received immense applause. Now, reports are rife that he might not be seen in his next upcoming projects. Keep reading to know more.

Amid this ongoing investigation, not only have films dropped Jonathan, but also other partners have been cutting ties with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in Deadline, Jonathan Majors will no longer be a part of the upcoming movies, including the Otis Redding biopic and the upcoming adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The Man in My Basement. And on another project, he has already been recast. The report also mentioned that after his advertisement with the U.S. Army was pulled, his upcoming marketing campaign for the Texas Rangers baseball team has also been cancelled.

Amid all of these, the biggest question is whether he will ever reprise his role of Kang The Conqueror under the Marvel Cinematic Universe that gave him a sudden rise to popularity. After Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors received immense fame. Even though Marvel is moving forward towards the Multiverse sage, there’s no confirmation about whether he will return as Kang or not.

Jonathan Majors’ next court date is on May 8. However, amidst all of these, the actor has remained determined about being “completely innocent and is probably the victim.” NYPD is still investigating the alleged allegations against Jonathan.

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole scenario? Do you think Jonathan Majors will be reprising his role as Kang the Conqueror? Will he conquer this battle? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s New Clip Showcasing A Fun Interaction Between The Group Fails To Amuse The Netizens As They Go, “Totally Disappointed WIth Yet Another MCU Dog Turd of Of A Movie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News