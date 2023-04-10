After witnessing the success of its Phase 4, Marvel Studios kicked off Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania but failed to attract big numbers. Despite the movie’s significance in introducing MCU’s new bad guy Kang the Conqueror, the movie failed to entertain the audience. Moreover, it broke MCU’s most unwanted record from its previous film in the Paul Rudd-starrer series, which was earlier held by Iron Man 2.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marked the third film in the series, after Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The film saw Ant-Man and the Wasp exploring the Quantum world as they meet new creatures and unveil what they never expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to the movie’s success meter, it became one of the biggest flops of the MCU. The movie earned MCU’s second Rotten score at Rotten Tomatoes after the 2021 movie The Eternals. Moreover, it has failed to surpass the box office collection of its predecessor Ant-Man and the Wasp.

With the introduction of the Ant-Man series in 2015 to the MCU, it did not reach the milestones that the previous films, including Avengers and Iron Man movies, had. While the movie did not crash the box office, its collection remained moderate, with $180 million domestic and $519 million worldwide per Screenrant. The movie’s moderate collection was justified as it introduced one of the lesser-known Marvel heroes. However, its sequel did pretty well, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to continue the trend and became MCU’s lowest-grossing sequel. Earlier, this record was held by Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 2 as it did not do as well as the 2008 film Iron Man.

Well, we hope any other MCU movie does not break this record. Meanwhile, let us know your views on the movie in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Breakup Brings Trolling For Pete Davidson & His Streak Of Dating Freshly Separated Women, Swifties Are Protecting Their Mother: “What Is Joe Biden’s Plan?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News