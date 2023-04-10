American actor Ben Affleck is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. He is well known for playing the role of Batman in the DC universe. While the actor has largely tried to stay away from controversies, he once landed in trouble over a s*xual assault allegation levelled by Hilarie Burton. Scroll down to know more.

At the height of the Me Too movement in 2017, the former One Tree Hill actress accused the Hollywood actor of groping her during a 2003 episode of MTV’s ‘Total Request Live.’ Burton was a host of the show back then. She alleged that Affleck had reached around and grabbed her br*asts on live television.

As per Indie Wire report, the incident resurfaced on social media when a Twitter user tweeted alleging, “Ben Affleck also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s br*asts on TRL once. Everyone forgot, though.” To which Hilarie Burton responded by saying, “I didn’t forget.”

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Burton says she was only a ‘kid’ when Affleck grabbed her breasts live on air. She tweeted a video of the cold open for “MTV TRL Uncensored” wherein she is heard saying, “He comes over and tweaks my left b**b,” presumably referring to Affleck. Her caption for the video reads: “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Hilarie Burton also provided a link to a supercut of highlights from the series, which included a clip of Ben Affleck asking her: “How old are you, 19?” Burton was 21 when the scene was filmed. Burton laughs off the encounter on camera but, in the follow-up interview, admits she was uncomfortable with the action. “Some girls like a good tweak-age here and there,” she says. “I’d rather have a high five.”

Later the Batman actor apologised for the incident on Twitter. “I acted inappropriately toward Mrs Burton, and I sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

