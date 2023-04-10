Hollywood is right now witnessing an array of shocking episodes. The most recent and by far the most shocking this month is Taylor Swift’s reported separation from her long time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The pop sensation has hit the headlines yet again, and that is for her split with Joe and the lack of clarity on what exactly went wrong between the two. The pop sensation is yet to break silence on this very sensitive subject but looks like the heat around the same has landed in Pete Davidson’s lap.

If you are unaware, it was yesterday when the news of Swift breaking up with Alwyn came out. The two were dating for six years and decided to call it off recently due falling out of love. Yes, the rumours that have surfaced say that the two simple fell out of love and decided to part ways and continue to be friends with each other. While, Swifties are still curious to hear it right from their star, there is a new movement on Twitter.

The movement is simply for keeping SNL fame Pete Davidson away from Taylor Swift. Twitterati, as we speak, are busy trolling Pete Davidson and making fun of his streak of dating who were just out of a relationship and recovering from the past relationship. Netizens are busy making fun of the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Pete Davidson has in the recent past dated Kim Kardashian after her separation from Kanye West and Emily Ratajkowski after her stint with Brad Pitt. Now when the news of Taylor Swift’s breakup came in, and Pete is probably single, netizens were quick to draw possible parallels. See the reactions below.

Pete Davidson heading to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: pic.twitter.com/e8Hvsl9VX3 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 9, 2023

pete davidson starting to scheme upon hearing taylor swift and her bf broke up pic.twitter.com/ytP5jGDb5L — Brandon (@brandonsodani) April 10, 2023

just saw someone on tiktok say the way to defeat kanye west is to have taylor swift and pete davidson get together 😭 — cas (@alliumduohq) April 10, 2023

What's Joe Biden's plan for keeping Pete Davidson away from Taylor Swift? — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) April 8, 2023

Taylor Swift about to be seen with Pete Davidson in 3…2… — A S H L E Y (@adubbzz__) April 10, 2023

keep Pete Davidson locked up for the next few weeks I’m so serious https://t.co/kzqUu53TzT — a (@burtmackliinFBI) April 8, 2023

Pete Davidson’s sperm when someone becomes single pic.twitter.com/MSxJAX2WJE — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 9, 2023

However, Taylor Swift is yet to confirm her split with Joe Alwyn, and everything is just a rumour until then. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

