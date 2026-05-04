Mohanlal and Mammootty‘s latest release, Patriot, displayed a disappointing trend after a solid start. Due to the star power and the holiday factor, it recorded the second-biggest opening for a Malayalam film at the Indian box office, but thereafter, it started showing a downward trend. Since the film is mounted on a budget of over 100 crore, it needed an extraordinary opening weekend, but that didn’t happen. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Patriot earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The spy action thriller opened at 10 crore, followed by 6.15 crore on the first Saturday, day 2, displaying a drop of 38.5%. On Sunday, day 3, it dropped again by 10.56% and scored 5.5 crore. Overall, it has earned just 21.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 25.54 crore gross. While these numbers look good in isolation, they aren’t up to the mark considering the cost of the film.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10 crore

Day 2 – 6.15 crore

Day 3 – 5.5 crore

Total – 21.65 crore

Budget and recovery

Patriot was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 21.65 crore net so far. So, in 3 days, the film has recovered 17.32% of its budget, which is a disappointing number. Since word of mouth is mixed, it is likely to struggle on weekdays, worsening the film’s journey.

In the current situation, hitting the 50 crore milestone seems a big task for Patriot. Even if it gets there somehow, the film is still destined to be a big failure at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The Malayalam spy action thriller is directed by Mahesh Narayan, known for C U Soon and Malik. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 1. The film is distributed by Aan Mega Media.

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