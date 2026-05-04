Adam Scott starrer Hokum has a strong opening weekend for a small-budget indie horror. It is facing tentpole movies, including a clash with The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released this weekend. The film managed to earn a spot in the domestic top five, alongside big studio films. It is also one of the biggest debut weekends for the Neon movies at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics are praising Damian McCarthy for his writing and direction, even calling him a modern master of horror. The audience has also shown him much love, and the strong ratings will help the horror flick achieve significant milestones at the box office. It is expected to leave a mark at the box office with its box office run. Sadly, the movie has not been released overseas.

Hokum’s opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Hokum collected a solid $6.4 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It crushed the industry’s projections with its strong opening weekend. The indie horror flick by Neon has been released in just 1,885 theaters in North America and has collected an average of $3.4k per theater, despite the tentpole studio films’ big show.

3-day opening weekend breakdown of the film

Friday, day 1 – $2.6 million

Saturday, day 2 – $2.2 million

Sunday, day 3 – $1.5 million

Total – $6.4 million

Records 4th biggest opening weekend ever for a Neon release in North America

Adam Scott’s film has reportedly recorded the 4th-largest opening weekend of all time for a Neon release at the domestic box office, beating Immaculate’s debut. For the record, Immaculate collected $5.3 million on its opening weekend, and Hokum has surpassed that with its $6.4 million domestic debut.

Longlegs – $22.4 million The Monkey – $14 million Together – $6.8 million Hokum – $6.4 million Immaculate – $5.3 million

What is the film about?

The film follows a horror writer who visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, unaware of the fact that the property is said to be haunted by a witch. Hokum was released on May 1.

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