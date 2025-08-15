Sydney Sweeney moved from the bright world of romantic comedy to the dark corridors of horror with Immaculate, her first film after the massive success of Anyone But You. She promoted it heavily, with distributor Neon even bringing real nuns to watch parts of the movie and filming their startled reactions. The film follows a young American nun who joins an Italian convent, only to uncover terrifying secrets that lead to territory reminiscent of Rosemary’s Baby.

Immaculate’s Modest Box Office

The movie did not set fire to the box office despite its modest budget of under nine million dollars, making around $35 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The reviews were mostly positive, with a solid score 72% on Rotten Tomatoes and many noting Sweeney’s performance as the movie’s highlight. Immaculate, directed by Michael Mohan, who had previously collaborated with her on The Voyeurs, had a short-lived theatrical run, but its second life came quickly.

Immaculate Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.67 million

International – $19.66 million

Worldwide – $35.34 million

Immaculate Enters Prime Video’s Global Top 10

Once Immaculate landed on Prime Video, it climbed into the platform’s global top ten, ranking eighth on August 15, 2025, per Flixpatrol. It sat above films like the new French take on The Count of Monte-Cristo and the Bollywood movie, Housefull 5. The Eddie Murphy comedy The Pickup held the top spot, while a much-criticized reimagining of War of the Worlds held firm in second place.

Immaculate was not the only film in 2024 about an American nun in an unsettling Italian convent. The First Omen explored almost the same setup but tied itself to Richard Donner’s original The Omen. That connection did little to boost its reception, and it ended up making about $53 million on a $30 million budget.

For those curious, Immaculate is now streaming on Prime Video, which seems to be finding the audience it missed in theaters.

