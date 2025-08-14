Hailey and Justin Bieber have faced public scrutiny and hate trains for most of their lives. Their careers continue to flourish, but they do need some rewinding from time to time, and Los Angeles just doesn’t provide that for the two. This might be why they bought a property in Idaho back in 2020.

The house they bought back during the pandemic is now worth $7 million, and the couple continues to whisk off anytime they want a quick break with each other and their almost one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. Here is what we know about the property the couple bought years ago.

All We Know About Hailey & Justin Bieber’s $7 Million Idaho Property

According to The US Sun, the Idaho house, which is located by a lake, is worth $7 million now, but the Rhode founder and the Sorry hitmaker bought the property for $4.2 million in 2020. The home resides near the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club next to Lake Coeur d’Alene in Kootenai County.

According to the portal, the custom-built home measures around 5,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It has an “open-plan style with the kitchen flowing through to the dining room and top-of-the-range appliances.” The outdoor area is also fully stocked.

There’s a barbecue, covered patio, and outdoor fire pit. A source shared, “Justin has been coming to Coeur d’Alene for years. He can be out on the water and hang out at the Gozzer ranch club without being disturbed every day, and have people taking photographs of everything he does, he can relax more,” referring to how this home provides him privacy and seclusion.

Hailey & Justin Bieber Get Their Much-Needed Space In Idaho

Speaking to the publication, the insider added that Justin enjoys playing golf, hanging out with his friends, and being a normal guy instead of a pop star. Even when he goes to take a look around in local shops, he is given his space compared to the hounding he faces in LA. Justin even celebrated his 31st birthday in Idaho.

The source concluded, “They are very protective here, and it’s not unusual to see stars. This is a place where celebrities come to get away and can switch off, and it’s packed with natural beauty.” Hailey and Justin also enjoy soaking in some family time with Jack away from the paparazzi and media.

On the work front, Hailey Bieber has created a billion-dollar empire with her skin care brand Rhode. She is often praised for her unique marketing tricks and stunning aesthetics. Justin recently released his seventh studio album, Swag. The latest album’s singles were Daisies and Yukon.

