The year 2024 brought a bundle of joy and happiness in the lives of Hailey and Justin in the form of their first child, son Jack Blues. The couple have been soaking in some quality time as a family-of-three ever since and new reports have suggested how ecstatic the model and the pop star are.

Both of them have been very open about wanting to create a family and have kids for years and now it has become a reality. Thus they couldn’t be happier. Hailey and Justin reportedly take turns taking care of the baby boy while balancing their work, namely Hailey’s brand campaigns and skin care brand Rhode, and Justin’s music career. Here’s what we know about it.

Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Life With Newborn Jack Blues

According to Life & Style Magazine, the couple have been doting on their son who was born in August 2024. Hailey and Justin have been navigating parenthood together and are having a ball experiencing being parents. Per an insider, “Justin’s gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby.” That isn’t all, the musician is involved in other ways.

“He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time. It’s so sweet,” the source stated. Both the businesswoman and singer were already in love and even celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in 2024. But since the birth of Jack, they have found a different kind of love. “They didn’t know love could be this special,” the report further said about the popular duo.

When Stephen Baldwin Gave Rare Insight Into Jack Blues Bieber

Meanwhile, Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin has previously gushed about his grandson. “He’s just a little muffin. He’s eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever.” During a conversation with TooFab, he said Jack was growing like a weed. “He looks like a little plump potato. He’s so cute. I can’t stand it,” the 58-year-old expressed prior to Christmas festivities.

He stopped himself from revealing too much since Hailey and Justin have both been very clear about not putting too much out there. They want to keep their child protected and away from the massive scrutiny he is already facing due to being the child of two successful and known figures. The duo have not revealed his face and have plans to keep it up for even longer.

Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Celebration

Hailey recently posted a cute photo on her Instagram story where she was kissing Jack’s foot. She also shared a fun photo dump of her New Year’s celebration which featured caviar on a burger from a food truck, a glitzy headband, an animal print fur coat, and a martini. On returning back home, she posed in a bikini in her living room while still wearing the fur coat.

