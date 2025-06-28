It turns out that calling someone a GOAT on set needs some context, especially when the person is Meryl Streep. While promoting Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence shared a hilarious mix-up that had the three-time Oscar winner thinking her co-stars had been roasting her instead of paying respect. Per EW, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she alluded that the cast casually referred to Streep as “the GOAT.” However, Streep didn’t get the memo.

When Meryl Streep Thought “GOAT” Meant… An Actual Goat

It all came to a head during a photoshoot when Streep misunderstood the nickname and jokingly referred to herself as “the old goat.” That’s when Lawrence realized the problem. “We offhandedly call Meryl ‘The GOAT,’” Lawrence told Colbert. “Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right, just tell the old goat where to go. I was like, ‘Meryl… you know GOAT means greatest of all time, right? We haven’t just been calling you goat this whole time!”

Jennifer Lawrence panicked, thinking Streep believed they’d been mocking her the whole time. Jonah Hill backed it up during his own interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, but once clarified, Streep laughed it off and took the GOAT title like a champ. Hill told Fallon that Streep said, “Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time.”

In the end, the GOAT misunderstanding didn’t cause any tension. It just added another laugh to an already star-studded, satire-filled shoot. And for anyone still unsure, nobody called Meryl a farm animal.

Finally! Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep together. I’m so happy 😭❤️ #dontlookup pic.twitter.com/qzdshvcbMe — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) November 18, 2021

