Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep may’ve given us Oscar-worthy performances in Kramer vs. Kramer, but things were far from picture-perfect behind the scenes. Hoffman took his role a little too seriously, so much so that he allegedly berated Streep, threw a glass at her, and even slapped her during an unscripted moment.

According to Erin Carlson’s book Queen Meryl, the trouble started early. On only the second day of filming, Hoffman slapped Streep during a scene where Joanna (Streep) leaves her husband, Ted (Hoffman). Streep later recalled, “He slammed me in the face,” leaving red finger marks on her cheek (reported by CheatSheet). Director Robert Benton was reportedly shocked, but the scene continued. Streep, despite her anger, didn’t let it derail her performance.

That wasn’t the only time Dustin Hoffman’s method acting went too far. During the pivotal restaurant scene, where Joanna told Ted she was seeking custody of their son, Meryl Streep suggested changing the dialogue order. She believed Joanna’s emotional confession should come before her custody demand, making the moment more layered. Benton agreed, but Hoffman was livid.

“I finally yelled at her,” Hoffman admitted. “‘Meryl, why don’t you stop carrying the flag for feminism and just act the scene!’” His frustration boiled over, and he hurled a glass of wine against the wall. That wasn’t in the script. Streep, now furious, snapped back, “I’ve got pieces of glass in my hair!”

Despite the tension, Kramer vs. Kramer won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Dustin Hoffman, and Best Supporting Actress for Meryl Streep. But the controversy around the film didn’t fade. Many critics have argued that the movie paints Joanna as the villain while sympathizing with Ted, reinforcing an anti-feminist narrative.

Streep, however, fought to humanize Joanna, even reworking dialogue to give her depth beyond the script’s original framing. Looking back, Streep’s resilience on set only solidified her reputation as one of the industry’s greatest actors. Hoffman, meanwhile, faced backlash years later for his on-set behavior – not just in Kramer vs. Kramer, but in other films as well.

Hollywood has since changed. What Hoffman got away with then wouldn’t fly now. And while Kramer vs. Kramer remains a landmark film, its behind-the-scenes drama is a stark reminder of how different the industry once was.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman: Release Date, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know About James Gunn & David Corenswet’s Upcoming Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News