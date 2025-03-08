Best Actor Oscar Winners List
Best Actor Oscar Winners List (Photo Credit – Instagram/Wikipedia)

The Academy Awards have long vaunted acting titans, and a rare few male actors have commandeered the Best Actor statuette more than once, with Daniel Day-Lewis scaling the peak thrice. From living legends like Tom Hanks to recent winners such as Adrien Brody, 10 men are trailing Day-Lewis’ record. Here is every name with two or more wins in this hallowed category.

1. Daniel Day-Lewis

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis stands alone with three Best Actor Oscars, a feat no other man has matched. His wins were facilitated thanks to dramatic transformations for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, and Lincoln—roles that exhibit him as an unforgettable chameleon. The Irish actor has retired since 2017’s Phantom Thread, but his five nominations out of fewer than a couple dozen movies certainly make us wonder whether Day-Lewis could come back for that gold once again to surmount Katharine Hepburn’s four Best Actress wins.

2. Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper, an absolute icon of Hollywood’s golden era who delivered some of the most memorable performances in the Western genre and collaborations with Frank Capra, won for Sergeant York, a war hero’s duty, and High Noon, a sheriff’s stand. His other notable lead actor nominations include Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, The Pride of the Yankees, and For Whom the Bell Tolls, all of which emphasize his image as the bygone era’s everyman.

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out