Justin Baldoni is set to open up about his challenging year in an emotional episode of the Gent’s Talk podcast. In a newly released teaser, the actor-director visibly moved reflects on the emotional strain he’s been under, hinting at personal struggles and anxiety.

Justin Baldoni Opens Up On A Challenging Year

The 40-year-old’s moment of vulnerability comes amid his ongoing legal battle with former co-star Blake Lively, who recently accused him of sexual harassment and claims he orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

“I had an intense year,” he says in the sneak peek. “This morning I sent a text message.” Baldoni then admits, “I had anxiety” before the preview jumps to the actor telling host Samir Mourani, “I haven’t talked about this yet.”

Justin Baldoni Denied Blake Lively’s Accusations

The interview, filmed in November, touches on Baldoni’s emotional state before Lively’s lawsuit. While tensions escalate, he vehemently denies the allegations, taking legal action with defamation suits against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times.

His attorney recently shared that the actor has been “devastated” both emotionally and financially due to the ongoing proceedings. “Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with ‘they started it,’ but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact,” the attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a pre-trial conference, referring to Lively’s initial complaint and lawsuit. He added, “There’s no way to fight against it.”

Despite his legal battles, Justin Baldoni continues to push back against the claims, releasing footage and messages to clear his name. The full Gent’s Talk episode will air on February 10, offering a deeper look into Baldoni’s perspective on the challenging year he’s endured.

