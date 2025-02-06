With the ‘It Ends With Us’ controversy marching forward at an alarming pace, the internet has remained glued on the case, eager for more juicy details. And, intentionally or not, both parties are feeding the frenzy.

Lawyers representing Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and other involved parties recently attended a court hearing — the first of what could be many in the coming months — while their clients stayed out of the spotlight. Ryan Reynolds, a key figure in the drama, was spotted in New York a day before the hearing, just as their attorney’s motion to pursue a gag order — aimed at preventing Baldoni’s director Bryan Freedman from addressing the public — was thwarted.

Amid an unrelenting social media frenzy, the Free Guy star was seen engaging with fans and signing autographs on multiple Deadpool posters. However, the 47-year-old star may have taken a step too far in an attempt at desperate damage control, or so the internet claims.

Following Reynolds’ appearance, most online presence quickly turned skeptical, with accusations flying that the Van Wilder comedian had orchestrated the entire scene by himself. The claims gained traction, as it’s rare nowadays for fans to seek autographs over selfies, especially in large groups carrying identical posters from an actor’s past film.

Adding fuel to the fire, a TikTok user shared an unexpected revelation. “About a week ago,” the creator claimed, “my boss asked me to help with his kids’ arts and crafts project. Being a diligent employee, I agreed—then he handed me blue tape, identical markers, cardboard, and matching photos, instructing me to make 25 exact replicas of Deadpool posters.”

While the discourse regarding the ostensible nature of The Proposal actor’s interaction with fans and its inferences is superfluous, it’s far from the only questionable move Reynolds and the Gossip Girl actress pulled. The reel and a real-life couple from Green Lantern posted a cheerful selfie, seemingly unbothered by the legal turmoil. But online sleuths welcomed their dispositions somewhat incredulously.

A Page Six article, which quoted a source close to Lively, claiming she’s “surprisingly calm” and focused on family, was scrutinized to conclude that the pair’s carefree image may have been a calculated facade. As rumors swirled, another theory insinuated that Reynolds and Lively were allegedly in the Bahamas when the photo was taken, casting doubt about the novelty of the supposed New York City backdrop.

How the It Ends With Us drama drives the online community with motivational reasoning and confirmation bias, which addresses Blake Lively’s concerns about translating one’s image. However, their summary suggests they may not be as easily manipulated to subject her to a mass-smearing campaign.

