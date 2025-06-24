Vikrant Massey is set to breathe life into Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s role in the upcoming biopic White and is currently preparing for the part. Recently, the actor visited the Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru and immersed himself in the teachings and lifestyle of the global spiritual icon, whom he will soon play on screen.

A Look Into Vikrant Massey’s Ashram Visit

An Instagram reel offered a glimpse into Vikrant’s visit to the venue. In the video, the 12th Fail star could be seen interacting with children enrolled in the Intuition Program, a unique initiative by the Art of Living Foundation that helps children between the ages of 5 and 18 access their natural intuitive intelligence through meditation and ancient yogic techniques.

“There’s so much clarity in these children. It’s so special. I’ve never seen something like this before,” Vikrant noted, visibly moved after observing the session. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the visionary behind the program, says, “When intuition blossoms, confusion disappears. This is the true education.”

Vikrant Massey‘s visit to the Art of Living International Center is part of his preparation for White. While White will bring Gurudev Shankar’s powerful story to global screens, Vikrant’s real-time exposure to the Art of Living’s Intuition Program offered him insight into another revolution led by Gurudev, one of empowering young minds with clarity and compassion, starting from within.

More About White

White is billed as an international thriller based on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s groundbreaking peace efforts between the Colombian government and the FARC rebel group, a conflict that lasted over 50 years. The movie will show how Gurudev played a vital role in soft diplomacy that helped foster reconciliation through spiritual dialogue and meditation retreats.

In a meaningful coincidence, Gurudev is currently touring Colombia, exactly 10 years after his intervention contributed to the historic resolution of the armed conflict, marking a real-world follow-up to the events the film will portray.

