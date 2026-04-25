Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr unfortunately could not create noise at the ticket windows with their romantic comedy, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Despite the sequel benefit, it is struggling to drive footfalls. There was a slight jump on Saturday amid competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends!

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends

The word-of-mouth is mixed, which has further made the journey challenging. Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are comparatively new, and the star pull isn’t close to Ranveer Singh or Akshay Kumar in Dhurandhar 2 or Bhooth Bangla, respectively. Amid strong competition, Prasshant Jha’s directorial is getting sandwiched.

According to early trends, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 earned 60 lakh-1 crore on day 2. It saw only over 100% jump compared to the opening day of 30 lakh. The two-day total in India will wrap around 0.9-1.30 crore net. At this pace, the romantic comedy drama will soon crash at the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 30 lakh

Day 2: 60 lakh-1 crore (estimates)

Total: 90 lakh-1.3 crore

Heading for the 2nd lowest weekend of 2026 in Bollywood?

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 began on a worrisome note, scoring the second-lowest opening of 2026 in Bollywood. The trends aren’t very favorable, and it may even register the lowest opening weekend.

Rahi Anil Bharve’s Hindi psychological thriller Mayasabha currently holds the lowest opening weekend, with only 54 lakh in the kitty. Vadh 2 stands at the second-last spot with earnings of 2.35 crore. It is now to be seen whether Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s film can cross that mark.

More about Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The romantic comedy drama is a spiritual sequel to Vikrant Massey & Yami Gautam’s Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on Netflix in 2021. It also stars Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, and Gopi Bhalla, among others. It is jointly produced by Soundrya Production and Zee Studios and was released in theatres on April 24, 2026.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 38 (Early Trends): Shows Over 87% Jump & Enters Top 5 Sixth Saturdays Of Hindi Cinema!

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