Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt led Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down even in its sixth weekend. There’s also a new rival at the ticket windows, but that doesn’t stop Aditya Dhar’s film from getting closer to the 1800 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for the day 37 box office report!

Dhurandhar 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

Apart from Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now also facing competition from Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Despite a reduction in screen count, the spy-action thriller remained the second choice for the audience. According to estimates, it added 1.6 crore net to the kitty across all languages.

Mind you, there are several new releases in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions. But Dhurandhar 2 continues to mint moolah. The cumulative total in India has reached 1161.23 crore net. Including GST, the gross total has reached 1370.25 crore.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Day 37: 1.6 crore

Total: 1161.23 crore

Dhurandhar 2 set to dethrone Baahubali 2

Ranveer Singh’s sequel has earned 423 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total surges to 1793.25 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge now needs only 6.75 crore more in the kitty to beat Baahubali 2, which grossed 1800 crore and emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide back in 2017. Almost 9 years later, Aditya Dhar‘s film will take over the throne. The milestone should be unlocked by tomorrow. Exciting times ahead!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 37 Summary

India net: 1161.23 crore

India gross: 1370.25 crore

Overseas gross: 423 crore

Worldwide gross: 1793.25 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar Creates History, Becomes Only Actor With 20 Films In 100 Crore Club!

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