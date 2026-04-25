Bhooth Bangla is shining bright at the Indian box office. Priyadarshan’s directorial has made a swift entry into the 100 crore club. With that, Akshay Kumar has created history by becoming the only actor to have 20 films score a century. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 8 Collection

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla collected 6.4 crore net on day 8. It saw a good growth from 5.83 crore earned on Thursday. There’s a new rival, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, along with Dhurandhar 2. But the fantasy-horror-comedy continues to dominate the big screen.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 102.08 crore net. Akshay Kumar’s film is made on a budget of 120 crore. The makers have recovered 85% of the estimated investments. It is close to entering the safe zone and emerging as a successful outing.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Total: 102.08 crore

Akshay Kumar creates history!

Akshay Kumar has surpassed Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and others to become the only actor to have delivered 20 films in the 100 crore club. History has been created, and how!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s films in the 100 crore club below (India net collection):

Housefull 2 (2012): 116 crore Rowdy Rathore (2012): 133 crore Holiday (2014): 113 crore Airlift (2016): 129 crore Housefull 3 (2016): 109 crore Rustom (2016): 128 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crore Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017): 134.25 crore Gold (2018): 105 crore 2.0 [Hindi] (2018): 189 crore Kesari (2019): 154.42 crore Mission Mangal (2019): 203 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 208.50 crore Good Newwz (2019): 205.14 crore Sooryavanshi (2021): 196 crore OMG 2 (2023): 150 crore Sky Force (2025): 134.93 crore Housefull 5 (2025): 198.41 crore Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 117.6 crore Bhooth Bangla (2026): 102.08 crore (8 days)

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 102.08 crore

Budget recovery: 85%

India gross: 120.45 crore

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