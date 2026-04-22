Paramount recently revealed at CinemaCon 2026 that Top Gun 3 is officially in the works, with its lead actor, Tom Cruise, returning for the much-anticipated threequel, as per Variety. And now, it has been announced that the first two films, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, will be re-released in theaters on May 13, 2026, but just for one week.

When the original Tony Scott-directed film was released in theaters in 1986, it initially received mixed reviews from critics. However, the aerial action drama later gained a cult following among audiences and went on to gross $357.3 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Over three decades later, its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, hit the big screen during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. Despite the odds, the film earned a whopping $1.504 billion globally, garnered widespread praise, and became the biggest hit of Tom Cruise’s career.

With both Top Gun and its sequel getting a theatrical re-release next month, let’s take a look at what the first film would need to earn to surpass the domestic earnings of Mission: Impossible and Thor.

Top Gun (1986) – Box Office Summary

North America: $180.3 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $357.3 million

Now, let’s see how Mission: Impossible and Thor performed in North America, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Mission: Impossible (1996): $181 million Thor (2011): $181 million

Based on the above numbers, it is clear that Top Gun would need to earn roughly $0.7 million more in North America to outgross both these films at the domestic box office. Keeping in mind the film’s massive fan following, it appears likely that it would surpass that figure during its 2026 theatrical re-release, despite a one-week run. However, the final outcome will become clearer after it re-releases in theaters next month.

What Were Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick About?

The 1986 film Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

In the 2022 sequel, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the courageous U.S. Navy aviator and is set more than thirty years after the events shown in the first film. The underlying plot revolves around how Maverick is assigned the task of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission and how he deals with his past demons.

Top Gun – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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