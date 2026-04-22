Oscar-nominated filmmaker Griffin Dunne’s romantic fantasy film, Practical Magic, was released in theaters in 1998. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles, the film initially received mixed reviews from critics, but it has gained a cult following over the years. Practical Magic 2 is set to be released in U.S. theaters on September 11, 2026.

Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman’s Last Films’ Box Office Performance

Sandra Bullock last appeared on the big screen in a leading role in the 2022 action-adventure The Lost City, which grossed $192.9 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. On the other hand, Nicole Kidman’s last theatrical release was the 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl, which grossed $64.7 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Considering that both films were box-office successes relative to their budgets, it will now be interesting to see how their next film, Practical Magic 2, performs at the box office.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the sequel needs to earn worldwide to outperform the first film at the global box office.

First, let’s see how the 1998 original performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Practical Magic (1998) – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.7 million

International: $47.7 million

Worldwide: $94.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures above, it is clear that the sequel would need to gross at least $94.4 million worldwide to outgross the original at the global box office. Considering how Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s recent movies have performed at the box office and the 1998 film’s popularity, it appears Practical Magic 2 can potentially achieve this target.

That said, its box office success would depend on a solid opening weekend, strong support from international markets, and steady weekday and weekend holds, especially in the first 3-4 weeks following its release. However, the final box office verdict will become clear only after it releases in theaters this September.

What Is the Plot of Practical Magic 2?

Directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier (Bird Box), the romantic fantasy sequel takes place 25 years after the events shown in the first film. The story revolves around how Sally’s (Sandra Bullock) older daughter discovers the family’s dark secrets, triggering a crisis within the Owens family. Now, sisters Sally and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), along with their family, must reunite to finally break the curse.

Practical Magic 2 – Official Teaser

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