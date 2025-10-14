An ace actress and producer, Nicole Kidman is among the most extraordinary talents in the Hollywood industry. Starting her career in 1983, she has consistently impressed audiences for over four decades with her remarkable acting skills and undeniable glamour. Her acting expertise has earned her numerous accolades, including the Academy Award, the British Academy Award, and the Golden Globe Award, among others. The Babygirl star has delivered multiple blockbuster hits throughout her extensive career, and here we have listed her top 5 highest-grossing films.

1. Aquaman – $1.15B

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar

HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Director: James Wan

In this sixth installment of the DC Extended Universe, actress Nicole Kidman played the role of Atlanna, mother of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. She plays a prominent role in the story, becoming the catalyst for Arthur’s journey to claim his rightful throne as the king of Atlantis. Her vulnerable and strong character was widely appreciated by her fans globally. The film earned $1.15 billion worldwide.

2. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $440M

Streaming On : HBO Max, Apple TV, Prime Video

: HBO Max, Apple TV, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Director: James Wan

The A-lister was also part of the second installment of the Aquaman franchise. In the story, Arthur tries with all his might to protect Atlantis from Black Manta and Black Trident. Aquaman takes the help of his brother, Orm, to protect Atlantis from falling into ruins. She supports and encourages Arthur with motherly advice, helping him succeed in his quest to protect his kingdom. The film ended its run with a worldwide collection of $440 million.

3. Happy Feet – $384M

Streaming On : Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

: Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Director: George Miller

This 2006 animated musical comedy film was directed and produced by George Miller. The film revolves around the character of a young emperor penguin, Mumble, who is different from other penguins, as he does tap dancing instead of singing like others. In the film, Nicole Kidman plays the role of Norma Jean. She is the wife of Memphis and the mother of the young prince Mumble. She is portrayed as a loving and caring mother who supports her son’s talent for tap dancing, and also takes a stand against the elders on his behalf when he is banished. The film earned $384 million worldwide.

4. The Golden Compass – $372M

Streaming On: Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Director: Chris Weitz

This is one of the most loved and popular films of Nicole Kidman. The actress played the role of the antagonist, Mrs. Coulter. She is seen as a driven woman who would cross any limit to achieve her goal. As the story progresses, she becomes increasingly ruthless in her actions, culminating in the capture of the young protagonist, Lyra. The Golden Compass had a worldwide collection of $372 million.

5. Batman Forever – $336M

Streaming On : HBO Max, Apple TV, Prime Video

: HBO Max, Apple TV, Prime Video IMDb Rating : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Director: Joel Schumacher

The film is regarded as one of the classics in the world of comic book adaptations. In the superhero flick, she plays the character of Dr. Chase Meridian, a psychologist who gets obsessed with Batman. Throughout the film, she attempts to uncover the man behind the mask and understand the psychology behind his actions. The audience widely appreciated her intense and complex character, and her remarkable work uplifted the film. Batman Forever closed at $336 million worldwide.

With every film, Nicole Kidman reminds her fans why she remains one of the most talented stars in the industry. Some of her upcoming projects include Practical Magic 2 and TV shows like Scarpetta, and Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

All numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Beating This Steven Spielberg-Helmed Indiana Jones Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News