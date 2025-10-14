Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie continues to perform strongly in its third weekend, securing the number 4 spot in the domestic weekend charts behind Tron: Ares, Roofman, and One Battle After Another. The film’s domestic run has consistently been its strongest point, showing resilience despite a series of slow weekdays.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office — Enjoys Strong Third Weekend Domestically

The Universal film has consistently outperformed another of the studio’s recent releases, the underwhelming sports horror Him. So far, Gabby’s Dollhouse has collected just under $46 million worldwide against a $32 million production budget. However, the international box office remains a weak point, bringing in slightly over $19 million, leaving the total well below the estimated $80 million needed to break even.

The live-action-animated musical fantasy comedy found its strength in the domestic market. After a lull in daily earnings last week, the movie kicked off the weekend with a strong Friday, jumping over 215% to gross $920K. Then, Saturday and Sunday both crossed the $1 million mark, taking the weekend total to over $3.3 million, per Box Office Mojo. That was only a 37% dip compared to the previous weekend’s $5.3 million haul, which is quite stable for a third-week performance.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — Fewer Theatres, Steady Performance, & Missed Potential

What made this performance notable was that it came despite a theatre reduction of 458 screens, leaving the total count at around 3,049. Even with fewer screens, the film managed to draw consistent crowds. Industry estimates suggest that Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie may end its domestic run with around $40 million.

If that happens, its global earnings are likely to hover near $60 million, still short of covering its production and marketing costs. This underlines Universal’s major misstep in underpromoting a film that clearly had the potential to perform better worldwide.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $26.4 million

International – $19.5 million

Worldwide – $45.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

