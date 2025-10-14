Tron: Ares initially received positive remarks and earned winning numbers from the previews. However, after an underwhelming opening day collection, things turned sour for the film, which continued in its opening weekend. The film performed worse than Jared Leto’s previous big disaster, Morbius’ debut weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie earned praise for the visuals, background score, and performances, but almost every critic criticized its script. The film can only recover if the word of mouth is strong now. If it’s strongly negative, then it will suffer the same fate as Morbius or even worse than that. It seems the Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is having a rough time at the box office.

Tron: Ares box office collection on debut weekend

Tron: Ares debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings with its $33.2 million opening weekend collection. However, it is below the industry’s projected range of $35 million to $38 million. Initially, it was between $45 million $50 million, but the film failed to perform adequately at the North American box office.

Opening weekend breakdown of Tron: Ares

Thursday previews – $4.8 million

Friday, opening day – $14.4 million [$4.8 million previews + $9.6 million pure Friday]

previews + pure Friday] Saturday, Day 2 – $10.9 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $7.9 million

Total – $33.2 million

How does it stack up against Morbius & the other Tron movies?

According to Box Office Mojo, Tron: Ares recorded the second-biggest opening weekend in the Tron franchise. It is below Tron: Legacy’s $44 million debut weekend collection, released around 15 years ago.

Tron: Legacy – $44 million Tron: Ares – $33.2 million Tron – $4.7 million

Jared Leto‘s sci-fi 2025 flick earned 13.3% less than the opening weekend of his previous flop, Morbius. For the unversed, Morbius collected $39 million on its opening weekend and $167.46 million in its global run.

More about Tron: Ares

The PG-13 sci-fi movie has been rated 87% by the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, and their collective consensus states, “Setting its colorful visual effects to Nine Inch Nails’ rollicking beats, Tron: Ares is like strapping into a stylish thrill ride beamed from the future.” Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, was released on October 10.

Box office summary

North America – $33.2 million

International – $26.7 million

Worldwide – $59.9 million

