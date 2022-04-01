Morbius Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton, and ensemble.

Director: Daniel Espinosa

What’s Good: Bits and pieces where Jared Leto as Mr. Morbius forms a bond with people only to be shattered more.

What’s Bad: the makers not focusing on exploring those same bonds and rather focusing on everything else around them.

Loo Break: Not when Jared Leto is giving the best scenes which are few. So you will know when to.

Watch or Not?: Only if you want to keep up with the timeline and the happenings. The end credit is more exciting than the entire movie here.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 106 Minutes

A mad genius scientist/doctor Michael Morbius and his friend Milo are battling a condition that is taking them near death slowly. The former dedicates all his life to finding a solution to live and when he thinks he has found it, destiny turns him into a monster. But wait, there is another monster too, but he is a friend. What will Morbius do? That’s the film.

Morbius Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Spider-Man universe by now is one of the most widespread and highly juiced out universes so far. Add to it the fact that a gate to multiverse has only added hundreds of more possibilities to it. Sony who are of course creating their independent movies related to the web-slinging superhero are in no mood to stop. Rises Morbius, a project stuck in the production hell for a very long time and then with the pandemic for some more.

Jared Leto starrer adapted by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless from Ray Thomas’ Marvel comic, is a product of the thought that says we want to focus on everything but the main conflict. The heart of Morbius (the film) is pretty vulnerable. Here is a character that has spent his entire life to find a cure for his friend more than him, because he made a promise to him in the childhood. A man who literally has to feed on the blood of someone he loves because he wants the power.

So you see, the emotions are at peak in Morbius, because in a way love is at stake. But the writers and filmmaker Daniel Espinosa don’t try to fix their focus on the emotions. They rather try to speed up things. Your lead has made a life-altering gift for a friend and there is no scene that develops or shows the love the two share as adults. One asks for money, the other gives and it makes no impact. So if the founding block itself fails to stir anything why would someone stay in the building raised above it.

Here is a doctor who has a literal tank of Vampire Bats in the centre of his lab. The research has sucked the life out of him. He is actually a villain, but a friend to some and for them he wants the best. But rather than showing more of than the movie decides jump from sequence to sequence where problems are made and solved. This leads to a lot of confusion.

Morbius after becoming the Bat Man or Man Bat, you decide, gets some interesting powers and ends up killing an entire ship with people. But never are his powers explained in detail or shown closely to understand what they are. His face turns into a skull when he turns into the monster and it is all impactless, because nothing connects. The villain just appears to take the story ahead and finally to die.

Morbius Movie Review: Star Performance

Jared Leto tries to blow life into this confusedly written part. The one line brief given to him seems like ‘to play a monster but with subtlety” and that pulls down the energy. These are two villains clashing. One holding back even when he has no control over him is not the match we would invest in.

Matt Smith plays his part with conviction. The greedy man with money is a part that suits him now. Adria Arjona balances the vibe around Morbius in a very good way. Her presence is elevating and the tragedy around her actually hurts.

Morbius Movie Review: Direction, Music

Daniel Espinosa tries to play subtle but then forgets to add poetry or some rhythm to it. Remember how Matt Reeves tuned down The Batman’s action but compensated it with a lot of poetry and depth? Just like that. He tries to even introduce a Batmanish background score to the film, but fails actually.

Oliver Woods’ cinematography does try to be beautiful and destructive but it only succeeds in parts. The action is mostly the two guys rubbing each other’s faces in high rises. There is a pinch of actually combat and that isn’t enough to compensate the 2 hours you invest.

Morbius Movie Review: The Last Word

Michael Keaton is a part of this one they say, check whether he is. Or just wait for the news articles maybe. Because you don’t want to be me who has invested two hours to get only a confirmation in return.

Morbius Trailer

Morbius releases on 01 April, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Morbius.

