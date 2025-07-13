The 4th episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 hosted the biggest OTT stars of Indian Cinema – Pataal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat, Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar, Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and IC814: The Kandahar Hijack fame Vijay Verma. The four stars had a fun conversation with the richest comedian in India, Kapil Sharma, who reportedly enjoys a net worth of 300+ crore!

Who Was The Richest Guest On Kapil Sharma’s Show?

This led us to find out about the assets of the four superstars of OTT who shared a fun rapport with Kapil Sharma on his show. Out of the four, Jitendra Kumar is undoubtedly the biggest and the earliest OTT star. He has been everyone’s favorite Jitu Bhaiya from Kota Factory, before he turned Sachiv Ji for Panchayat!

Who Had The Lowest Net Worth On The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 4

You will be surprised to know that Jitendra Kumar was the guest with the lowest net worth on The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 4. In fact, Jitu Bhaiya from Kota Factory aka Sachiv Ji from Panchayat’s net worth is only 35% of Vijay Verma’s total assets!

Jitendra Kumar Net Worth 2025

As per a report by Business Standard, Jitendra Kumar enjoys a net worth of only 7 crore. The actor was reportedly paid 70K per episode for his appearance on the fourth season of Panchayat. Definitely, a very low amount for an OTT superstar! But that is his charm we guess!

Pratik Gandhi Net Worth 2025

Pratik Gandhi enjoys a net worth of 12 crore as per a news report in the DNA. The actor shot to fame with Scam in 1992, but he worked as an engineer with Reliance from 2006 – 2018.

Vijay Verma Net Worth 2025

Vijay Verma has been Netflix’s face since the web series A Suitable Boy. The actor enjoys a net worth of 20 crore as per a report by Siasat Daily. The Mirzapur actor reportedly charges 75 lakh – 1 crore for a web series or a show!

Jaideep Ahlawat Net Worth 2025

Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the most sought-after OTT stars, and the actor reportedly charged 20 crore for the new season of Pataal Lok. The actor enjoys a net worth of 28 crore as per a report in the Economic Times.

Richest Guest On The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Ep 4

Clearly, Jaideep Ahlawat was the richest guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, if the floating figures about his net worth are true. However, the actor once dismissed all such rumors cheekily and asked, ‘Itna paisa hai kahaan.’

