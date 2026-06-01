Obsession is breaking box-office records, and the film is experiencing a surge for two weekends in a row. It crosses a major milestone at the box office in North America. The microbudget horror movie has earned 100 times that amount by its third weekend. It is a rare feat for any movie, and the movie still has plenty of juice to create history at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is also doing well at the worldwide box office. At the overseas box office, it is also experiencing a massive hike this weekend. It missed a significant global milestone at the worldwide box office. If the tide remains in favor of the R-rated movie, then it will set a new benchmark for micro-budget films at the box office.

Obsession crosses $100 million milestone at the North American box office

According to reports, Obsession collected $26.4 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It experienced a 10% surge from last holiday-boosted weekend despite adding just 125 theaters on Friday and facing another horror blockbuster, Backrooms. It recorded the 2nd-largest 3-day weekend ever for horror movies. It has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, with a current cume of $104.8 million.

Rakes in more than 100 times its micro budget at the domestic box office

According to reports, the film was made on a budget of $0.75-$1 million. After its third weekend, the film has already raked in almost 105%-140% more than its micro budget at the North American box office alone. The film is currently tracking to earn between $190 million and $220 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run.

More about the movie’s impressive box office performance

The R-rated horror movie collected a solid $8.9 million in its third weekend overseas, up 55.1% from its opening weekend. It reached $43.2 million cume over 43 international markets. In addition to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of the horror movie is $148 million in just 19 days. According to reports, the Curry Barker film is tracking to gross between $280 million and $330 million worldwide. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $104.8 million

International – $43.2 million

Worldwide – $148.0 million

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