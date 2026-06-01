The buzz around Welcome To The Jungle continues to grow, and this time it is the film’s latest song that has caught everyone’s attention. As excitement builds for the return of one of Bollywood’s most popular comedy franchises, the makers have brought back a familiar musical flavor that longtime fans are likely to recognize instantly.

After teasing audiences with updates from the film, the team has now unveiled Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, a refreshed version of the iconic track from Welcome. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the high-energy song is choreographed by Adil Shaikh and adds another layer of anticipation ahead of the film’s release. Director Ahmed Khan has also shared his thoughts on the duo, praising Akshay’s charisma and Disha’s screen presence.

Ahmed Khan Praises Akshay Kumar & Disha Patani In Ucha Lamba Kad Forever

Talking about the high energy and how charismatic Akshay Kumar is looking in the iconic track, Director Ahmed Khan said, “Akshay has immense experience in songs. When I have been working with him for 33 years, he has got the body and the fitness which fills up the frame for any choreographer or director, and the line of work which he has labeled with is incredible to match up with.”

He further added, “But what surprises me the most is today, the same song, Uncha Lamba Kad, which he has again shot after 19 years; I think he has taken it three notches higher in energy, and he looks absolutely charismatic, dashing, and handsome . I always love to shoot him on my camera.”

He further added, “Disha pulls off any look you give her. The body, the face, the skin, and the style, she knows how to carry it all. She is the best at present to do a powerful dance number, and they both pull the song off so well. Disha is one of my favorites, that’s why she’s in mostly all my films.”

More About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, which began in 2007. The upcoming film brings back Akshay Kumar to the franchise and features one of the biggest ensemble casts, including Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to blend action, comedy, music, and large-scale entertainment, staying true to the franchise’s signature style. The comedy entertainer is set to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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