Stellar Critical Reception

Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, who made his feature film directorial debut with the 2018 action-thriller, Hotel Mumbai, starring Dev Patel, is back with his second movie, Pressure. The war drama, which features Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in the lead roles, has received positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. Released in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2026, the film currently holds an 87% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Weekend Domestic Performance & Per-Theater Average Earnings Comparison

Despite competition from the two horror juggernauts, Obsession and Backrooms, Pressure has managed to earn $5.8 million in its opening weekend (May 29-31) across 1,829 North American locations. The film’s per-theater average earnings during the weekend were $3.1k, compared to Obsession’s $9.5k, according to Box Office Mojo, and Backrooms’ $5.3k, according to Box Office Mojo per-theater average.

As it continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how much more Pressure needs to earn in North America to surpass the domestic earnings of Darren Aronofsky’s 2022 psychological drama, The Whale, for which Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor Oscar.

Pressure vs. The Whale – Box Office Comparison (North America)

Here’s how the two films compare at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Pressure: $5.8 million

The Whale: $17.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above numbers, it is clear that Pressure still needs to earn more than $11.7 million in North America to surpass The Whale at the domestic box office. If the film manages to post steady weekday numbers and delivers a strong second weekend boosted by positive word-of-mouth among moviegoers, it has a chance to surpass that figure. Having said that, the final outcome will become clear as it continues its theatrical run in the coming weeks.

What Is Pressure All About?

The war drama focuses on how Captain James Stagg (Andrew Scott) and General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) prepare to launch the biggest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history, and how they deal with the tense 72 hours before D-Day during World War II. It also features Kerry Condon, Chris Messina, and Damian Lewis.

Pressure Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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