Kapil Sharma is back with his team for the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will feature Salman Khan as the guest in the first episode! Interestingly, rumors about the comedian’s fee have been making rounds on the internet yet again!

Kapil Sharma’s Earnings For Season 1

Kapil Sharma’s earnings for the first season of the show was reportedly 5 crore, per episode! The actor-comedian and host, earned a whopping 65 crore for 13 episodes of the first season!

Kapil Sharma’s Total Earnings For The Great Indian Kapil Show

As per reports on DNA, the actor does not seem to have got a hike for the show and has been paid consistently the same for the next season and the current season as well! While the last season also had 13 episodes and Kapil Sharma earned 65 crore for the same, he will be earning the same amount for this season as well!

Kapil Sharma’s Total Earnings >> Salman Khan’s Fee For Sikandar?

If at all, Kapil Sharma has been consistently paid 5 crore per episode for every season of the comedy show on Netflix; then he will be churning out a total of 195 crore by the end of season 3. This close to 200 crore amount is huge! Almost 62.5% higher than Salman Khan‘s paycheck for Sikandar, which is supposedly only 120 crore!

However, this staggering amount stands true only if Kapil Sharma is being paid what has been quoted since the start of the show and only if Netflix has not hiked his fee despite two successful seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show!

The third season of the comedy show arrives on Netflix with two additions – a special segment dedicated to the fans of the show and Navjot Singh Sidhu making a comeback!

The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives on Netflix on June 21.

