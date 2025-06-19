Priyamani is taking on a brand new avatar, and this time, it is a courtroom drama. The National Award-winning actress will lead Good Wife, the Tamil version of the global hit American legal series of the same name. The series interleaves courtroom suspense and emotional turmoil, but with a fully realised female protagonist who rises above personal crisis.

Revathi takes the helm of Good Wife, her digital directorial debut. The teaser suggests that the series will explore powerful themes, including betrayal, resilience, and the pursuit of justice.

When & Where To Watch Good Wife Online?

As per Indiatimes reports, The Good Wife will start streaming on JioHotstar on July 4th, 2025. The show has already built a strong following from its teaser and impressive cast before the platform made an official announcement. The series will be available in Tamil and other regional languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. The simultaneous release of all series episodes allows viewers to experience the entire show by binge-watching.

With an inspiring lead character, an emotional story, and a strong cast, Good Wife is shaping up to be an exciting new addition to the OTT space.

What’s Good Wife All About?

The premise of the show primarily focuses on Priyamani’s character—a woman whose life is completely flipped overnight. Just before she and her husband (played by Sampath Raj) plan to celebrate 16 years of their marriage, a video makes the rounds that is scandalous to say the least, upending their lives in every way that the show depicts.

As her fairy-tale-like life crumbles and comes crashing down upon her, she chooses to return to work as a lawyer, a profession she has avoided for several years. She now must prove her worth and ability not only in the profession but also emotionally and psychologically. The series concludes by displaying her journey of self-reflection, which leads to life rebuilding, child protection, and her discovery of personal power in a societal system that discriminates against women.

Good Wife Cast

Talking about the cast, the series stars National Award-winning actress Priyamani in a powerful, emotionally charged role, paired with actor Sampath Raj, who steps into the shoes of her scandal hit husband. Also part of the ensemble is the acclaimed Revathy, who not only directs the show but lends her creative finesse to the narrative, and Aari Arujunan, who plays a key character that adds intensity to the legal drama. The rest of the cast includes several known faces from the Tamil industry, but their names are yet to be officially announced.

If you’re a fan of legal dramas with heart, this one is worth checking out.

Good Wife Teaser

