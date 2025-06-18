Azadi is a Malayalam thriller that is now imminent for its OTT debut. Featuring Sreenath Bhasi in the central role, the movie was released in theaters on May 23, 2025. The flick received impressive reviews from the audience and the critics. Some of the reviews highly praised its gripping storyline along with the commendable acting skills.

The movie is almost set within the grounds of Kottayam Medical College, and revolves around a pregnant woman, Ganga, who is arrested on suspicion for the murder of a political leader’s son. Upon her admission into the hospital to give birth to her child, her husband Raghu plans a daring 24-hour escape with the help of insiders at the hospital.

Unfortunately, they’re met with trouble from their past in the form of enemies that show up at the hospital for the ultimate plot twist that turns an escape plan into a fight for her survival. Azadi packs a lot of emotion, action, and suspense that never leaves the audience bored or anything except entertained.

When & Where to Watch Azadi Online

For those of you who didn’t stumble across Azadi in theatres, this is your chance to at least see the action unfold before your eyes in the comforts of your own couch. The film is set to premiere live on Manorama Max on June 27, 2025. The movie will be presented in Malayalam with English subtitles for viewers who do not speak Malayalam.

Since the producers had already sealed the OTT deal prior to its theatrical release, audiences were already anticipating its arrival on digital platforms.

More About the Film

The cast of Azadi includes Raveena Ravi, Lal, Saiju Kurup, and Maala Parvathi. Additionally, Gilu Joseph, Vijayakumar, and Rajesh Sharma are also part of it. Veteran actress Vani Viswanath returns as a police officer, enhancing the intense plot of the film.

Directed by newcomer Jo George and written by Sagar, the film is produced by Faizal Raja under Little Crew Production. Music is by Varun Unni, and cinematography and editing are by Saneesh Stanly and Noufal Abdulla, respectively.

Though Azadi didn’t do well at the box office, its release in digital format provides it with a second opportunity to be viewed by more people and receive the acclaim it is worthy of through its narrative and acting.

Check out the trailer of Azadi below:

