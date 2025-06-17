Kamal Haasan is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s finest and most accomplished actors. Over his prolific acting career, the veteran star has delivered terrific performances in films like Nayakan, Sadma, Indian, Mahanadhi, Anbe Sivam, Guna, and Pushpak, to name a few. In addition to his acting prowess, the National Film Award-winning actor has also gone behind the camera to direct several well-crafted films. Here are three such films directed by Kamal Haasan that you can stream on various Indian OTT platforms.

1. Hey Ram

Release Year – 2000

– 2000 Director – Kamal Haasan

– Kamal Haasan IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the fictional period drama revolves around the story of Saketh Ram (played by Kamal Hassan), an archaeologist whose wife (played by Rani Mukerji) is killed during communal riots in Calcutta. Believing that Mahatma Gandhi is responsible for the country’s division and violence, he sets out to kill him. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Vasundhara Das, and Atul Kulkarni, among other cast members.

2. Virumaandi

Release Year – 2004

– 2004 Director – Kamal Haasan

– Kamal Haasan IMDb Rating – 8.4/10

– 8.4/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The action drama follows Virumaandi (played by Kamal Haasan), a hot-headed village bullfighter who gets involved in a violent land dispute. In an interview conducted by a human rights activist inside the prison, different versions of the same story are revealed, and that’s when she realizes that Virumaandi is being punished for a crime he did not even commit. The movie also features Pasupathy, Napoleon, Abhirami, Nassar, and Rohini, among others.

3. Vishwaroopam

Release Year – 2013

– 2013 Director – Kamal Haasan

– Kamal Haasan IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar & Manorama Max

Plot: The film follows the story of a New York-based, ambitious nuclear oncologist, Nirupama (played by Pooja Kumar), who is married to a seemingly submissive Kathak dance teacher, Viswanathan (played by Kamal Haasan). When she begins to suspect her husband’s strange behaviour, she hires a private detective to find the truth. After a shocking revelation about her husband, she gets dragged into a dangerous web of international terrorism. The film also features Rahul Bose as a dreaded jihadi leader, along with Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat in interesting roles.

