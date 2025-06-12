There has been a lot of talk lately about a possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa. There was even speculation about director Sukumar helming the project. But now, a new report has put all those rumours to rest.

According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan is currently not in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for any new project. A source close to SRK told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan is presently focusing and putting all his energies on King. He will take a call on his next after King by the end of this year. He has not done any meeting with Mythri, so the matter of greenlighting a script doesn’t even come into the picture.”

The source added that SRK will continue shooting for King until the first quarter of 2026. Only after that will he decide which project to do next. “There are multiple scripts, multiple films that have been offered, and SRK will take a call on his next towards the end of 2025. Interestingly, none of them are by Mythri,” the insider confirmed. So, fans hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in a film backed by the Pushpa makers may have to wait a little longer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Focus Is Solely On King

SRK is currently filming King, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is mounted on a grand scale and features SRK in a gangster avatar. The source explained, “As a gangster, the audience would get to see the swag he carried as Don, but this time in a much massier way.”

King marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who will play a student training under her father’s character for deadly missions. The film also stars a massive ensemble, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

King has already begun filming in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios and aims for a 2026 release. While no official release date has been announced, buzz suggests it could arrive on Gandhi Jayanti.

