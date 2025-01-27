Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King of Bollywood. He is an icon who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with his charisma, acting prowess, and sheer versatility. With a career spanning over three decades, SRK has not just been a cinematic superstar but also a cultural phenomenon that redefined stardom in Indian cinema. Most recently, he took over the Indian cinema industry with three movies in 2023 and reclaimed his throne as Bollywood’s biggest superstar.

His movie Pathaan made a hefty ₹1050 Crore at the box office. Despite such a considerable sum, it was overtaken by SRK’s next film, Jawan, which made around ₹1148 Crore globally. To end the year on a high note, his comedy-drama Dunki also made ₹470 Crore on a small budget of around ₹85 Crore. From ruling the box office to proving his mettle as an actor and a crowd-puller, SRK now looks ahead with his upcoming slate of films, including his movie King.

SRK’s King is to be directed by Pathaan’s Director, Siddharth Anand

As per News18, SRK recently attended an event in Abu Dhabi and dropped some details from his upcoming movie. The actor confirmed that the film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, the visionary director behind movies such as Bang Bang, War, Fighter, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Salaam Namaste, and SRK’s own Pathaan. There were rumors of Anand being part of the movie, but it was never confirmed earlier by SRK or the makers. Speaking at the event, the actor subtly confirmed Anand’s presence in the director’s chair.

“I am just just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is rigorous. He made Pathaan, also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can’t tell you, but it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it,” Khan said at the event. The movie is set to showcase SRK in a unique avatar, with the actor teasing, “For the first time, you’ll see Shah Rukh Khan as King.” “The team is working very hard. We are making a great film for everyone,” SRK revealed.

King boasts an impressive cast, with Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, making her lead debut. Abhishek Bachchan, who is reportedly a part of the cast as per Pinkvilla, will join them.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan’s Grandmother Was Against The Idea Of The 800 Crore Worth Pataudi Palace Being Converted Into A Hotel: “My Grandparents Are Buried There, It’s Got A Lot Of History…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News