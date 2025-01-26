Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day, Bollywood is set to release a rom-com movie featuring two emerging faces in the industry. Bollywood star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are stepping into the spotlight with their upcoming rom-com Loveyapa, set to release on February 7, 2025. As the promotional buzz picks up, the duo has been busy sharing insights into their personal and professional lives.

During a fun Q&A segment with Faridoon Shahryar, they revealed their favorite on-screen romantic couple, surprising fans by not picking their own legendary parents, Aamir Khan or Sridevi. Khushi, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, have a clear choice for their favorite on-screen couple and a lot of fans will definitely agree with their answer.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the on-screen favorites of both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

When asked about their favorite on-screen romantic couple, Khushi Kapoor immediately named Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This pairing, celebrated for their magical chemistry in iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, remains a favorite for Bollywood fans across generations. Junaid Khan was quick to agree, admitting that it was his choice as well, before Khushi cheekily responded, “I’ve just stolen the answer.”

Junaid’s father Aamir Khan has redefined romance through films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dil Chahta Hai, while Khushi’s mother Sridevi mesmerized audiences with her iconic roles in Chandni and Lamhe. Despite their family lineage, Khushi and Junaid both admire the ever-lasting chemistry of SRK and Kajol. The two first worked together in Baazigar, before teaming up again in Karan Arjun, DDLJ, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Kushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale.

On the other hand, Junaid and Khushi are currently gearing up for the release of Loveyapa. Besides the two, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sathyaraj, Kiku Sharda, Yogi Babu and Grusha Kapoor in important roles. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film is set to release on February 7, 2025.

