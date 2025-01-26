Kapil Sharma is one of India’s biggest celebrities, and his talk shows have redefined the country’s comedy and interview genre. While his comedy timing and hosting abilities are well known, Sharma has also ventured into acting occasionally. He had a cameo in 2024’s Crew and played a leading role in Zwigato and Firangi, both of which were hailed critically. However, his acting career began in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

In the movie, he played the role of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan Punj and starred opposite four actresses, Sai Lokur, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Elli Avram. Besides them, the movie also starred Arbaaz Khan and Varun Sharma in major roles. Directed by the duo of Abbas-Mustan, the film was made on a budget of ₹16 Crore and had a box office gross of about ₹72 Crore. Now, 10 years later, the movie has been renewed for a sequel, and its shooting is officially underway.

Kapil Sharma & Cast Begin The Shooting For Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 In Mumbai

The sequel to the blockbuster comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon has officially commenced filming in Mumbai, as revealed by the makers. Kapil Sharma, reprising his role in the much-loved series, brings his signature comedic tone to the project, once again helmed by the dynamic director duo Abbas-Mustan. Produced under the banners of Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Film Production, the highly anticipated sequel promises another round of laughter for the fans.

While the first movie of Kapil starred Varun Sharma, the second film will star another actor from the Fukrey franchise. Joining Kapil Sharma in this laugh fest is Manjot Singh, also known for his roles in Dream Girl and Wild Wild Punjab. However, the shoot has faced unexpected hurdles. Kapil Sharma, along with other actors Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra, and choreographer Remo D’Souza, received death threats via email, which have raised significant safety concerns. The Mumbai Police are working alongside national agencies, and speculation is that the case may be handed over to the CBI for further probing.

Despite these challenges, Kapil Sharma remains committed to entertaining his fans. He recently released a music video titled Guilt. And now, he is all gearing up to give fans a long-awaited sequel to his first movie.

