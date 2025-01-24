Krrish 4 is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The Hrithik Roshan starrer has been in development for quite a few years but has still not gone on the floors. The makers have already locked a script for the film, and fans wonder if Jadoo will return to the franchise with the upcoming sequel.

The blue-colored alien was last seen in the first film of the superhero franchise, Koi… Mil Gaya, which came out in 2003. The film’s director, Rakesh Roshan, has finally addressed whether Jadoo will reappear in Krrish 4.

Rakesh Roshan Talks About Jadoo’s Appearance In Krrish 4

Rakesh Roshan talked about Krrish 4 in an interview with Movie Talkies. When asked if Jadoo will be seen in the film considering the fans’ demands, the filmmaker said he will not be able to reveal anything at the moment. However, he added that he does have a good script for the film.

“I am not going to reveal anything, but our script is ready. I have the idea and am happy about it. Don’t believe any rumors. I’ll start once we are ready,” the 75-year filmmaker said.

He further revealed the reason behind the delay in Krrish 4 and said there were budget issues.

“Krrish 4 will happen soon, for sure. Actually, it’s caught up with budget issues. It’s a high-budget film and requires a large scale. If we try to cut the budget, the storyline will suffer, and I don’t want to do it that way. I will not compromise on anything. I want to get the budget and scale right, and only then will we start working on it,” he concluded.

Jadoo, the alien, was central to the narrative in the franchise’s first film, Koi… Mil Gaya. The story starts with his spaceship landing on Earth and his befriending Rohit. Jadoo became a fan-favorite due to his adorable personality. He returned to his planet at the end of the film and did not appear in Krrish (2006) or Krrish 3 (2013).

Rakesh Roshan was previously asked about Jadoo’s potential appearance in the fourth part in an interview in 2023. At the time, the filmmaker joked that he had emailed the alien and was awaiting his response. As per earlier reports, Hrithik Roshan Krrish 4 is expected to begin filming in the summer of 2025.

