Shraddha Kapoor has become the talk of the town as her film, Stree 2, is rewriting history at the Indian box office. The film has exceeded all the predictions and is surprising everyone with its daily performance. During such a glorious ride, Shraddha has again grabbed the limelight, and the latest reason is unrelated to the Stree sequel. It’s about her casting in Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4, and fans are already excited about it!

Krrish is one of the biggest franchises in Indian cinema’s history, and amid the ongoing earth-shattering run of highly anticipated sequels, we’re well aware of its immense potential. Unfortunately, neither director Rakesh Roshan nor Hrithik Roshan seems to be in a hurry despite fans’ demand for a fourth installment. Now, one exciting report has ignited a spark among the fandom.

According to Times Now’s report, Shraddha Kapoor might appear in the highly anticipated Krrish 4 and be the next female lead in the franchise after Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and there’s no update on when the film will go on floors. It is assumed that Hrithik Roshan will start working on it next year.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor shared some sun-kissed selfies on Instagram last year and captioned it, “Need dhoop like Jaadoo.” Reacting to it, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “He is coming. Will tell him.” Shraddha responded by saying, “For real??? When what where tell tell tell.” This now seems to be a big hint given by both the actors.

The last film of the franchise, Krrish 3, was released in 2013. It was a big success at the Indian box office, earning 240.50 crores net. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for Krrish 4 to happen, but it looks like they’ll need to wait till next year for any official development.

