Stree 2 is the talk of the town, thanks to its humungous box office figures that have left everyone mind-boggled. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the supporting cast is being raved about. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Rajkummar Rao’s friend in the horror comedy, now recalls how he was thrown out of Dharma Productions and thought his career was over. Scroll below for the interesting details!

Three big Bollywood films are currently running in theatres – Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa and Stree 2. Interestingly, Abhishek is a part of the latter two. Many wouldn’t know, but the 39-year-old actor worked as a casting director before pursuing his acting career. He was one of the team members casting for Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt led Agneepath (2012). But things went south when Karan Johar did not like his team’s work and ended up firing them!

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Banerjee recalled, “Agneepath se humein nikaal diya tha. Agneepath ki casting hum log kar rahe the baad mein Jogi bhai aaye. Kyu nikal di kyuki woh casting unko pasand nahi aayi, Karan sir ko pasand nahi aayi. Hum log kuch zyada hi Anurag Kashyap-waale actors la rahe the jo unhe pasand nahi aya. Toh unhone bola, ‘Nikal jao humari film se!’ Hume laga career barbaad, khatam! Dharma se nikal gaye ab ho gaya! But thankfully bach gaye.”

Interestingly, Abhishek Banerjee was seemingly roped in by Dharma Productions again, as he’s credited for two of their other big projects – Ok Jaanu (2017) and Kalank (2019). The Stree 2 actor has also worked for Aamir Khan’s production house for Secret Superstar. He’s also credited as a casting director in The Sky Is Pink, The Dirty Picture, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others.

Abhishek also gained a lot of limelight for his work in Paatal Lok, and many wouldn’t know, but he was also responsible for the casting of the Amazon Prime Series.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 continues to mint massive moolah at the box office. The horror comedy flick has accumulated 145.80 crores in the first three days of its theatrical run.

