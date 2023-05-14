A couple of days back, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ director Shonali Bose landed in trouble when she was called out for not standing up for the national anthem. Recently, she took to Instagram to drop a video where she shared the whole story while hitting back at a couple asking her to stand while the anthem was played in the theatres.

The Sky Is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film, which is based on a real-life story, emerged as a box office hit.

Now opening up about the same, when Shonali Bose was asked about not standing for the national anthem, she told Mid-day, “That’s my government forcefully saying that this is how nationalistic fervour can be instilled. I went to watch the film with my friends. All of them stood up for the anthem, I didn’t. A man behind me shouted that I am disgusting and unpatriotic. The woman next to him joined in. I turned around, and asked them to shut up. The lady was so uncouth that I could feel her legs on my chair. Though I was sure of what I was doing, my stomach had tightened. No one wants a panga.”

Shonali Bose also said she loves singing the national anthem but “won’t do it in a theatre”. She further added, “I am not protesting the anthem, or the government. I feel a movie theatre is not the appropriate place to shove nationalism down our throats. That is what I am protesting. It is disrespectful that people have popcorn in their mouths when they get up to show ‘respect’.”

Earlier a couple of days back, Shonali Bose had taken to share the ordeal. Check it out below:

The filmmaker concluded saying that patriotism is being able to speak your mind and having a conscience. It is about questioning the government at every step. “I remember during the Emergency period, the government would play black-and-white propaganda films in theatres. This feels similar,” she added.

