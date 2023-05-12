Priyanka Chopra, who started her career as a Bollywood actress, expanded her wings and owned the global platform like a pro. From being a part of massive franchises like Quantico and Baywatch, she now has her own shows and movies, including Citadel and Love Again. The actress is currently busy promoting her film Love Again with Sam Heughen.

After a rigorous spy thriller series Citadel, Priyanka is back with her rom-com vibe. And in this recent interview, while having a rapid-fire, the actress opened up her take on s*x, relationships and love.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughen appeared on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen, and on the BFF rapid-fire round, they gave some sensational answers. When asked whether they would be okay or not okay with s*x on their first date, both of them agreed to it, and Priyanka Chopra can be heard saying ‘Fine by me’.

Further in the game segment, when Priyanka and Sam were asked what would they give up for the rest of their lives, ‘oral s*x or cheese’, the actress can be heard saying, “I just like the positioning of oral sex with cheese.” And later admitted with her co-star Sam Heughen that she would give up ‘cheese’. Well, no lies!

Watch the video below:

Priyanka Chopra has never shied away from revealing facts and dropping truth bombs. However, recently she shared that she was dating someone during the shooting of Quantico, and her friends used to hate her ex-boyfriend as she used to always cry in that relationship. We wonder who that person might be!

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is now happily married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas and the much-in-love couple has also welcomed a daughter in their life through surrogacy whose name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Love Again releases on May 12, 2023. Are you excited to watch Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughen and Nick Jonas in this Hollywood romance drama? Let us know.

