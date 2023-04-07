Priyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai, and this was the first time she had come to India with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress had come to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala, where she dazzled on the red carpet with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. Later, PeeCee was seen promoting her upcoming show ‘Citadel’ with co-star Richard Madden, and before leaving for her lavish residence in Los Angeles, she took her daughter MM to ‘Siddhivinayak Darshan’ and shared the pictures of the same on her Instagram, with fans reacting to it now. Scroll below to take a look at their adorable pictures.

Priyanka is one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses right now and enjoys a global fan following with over 86 million followers on Instagram. She’s also among the most followed Indian actresses on social media, and fans can’t get enough of her.

Talking about her latest post on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti Marie to Siddhivinayak Darshan and shared the pictures of it with a caption that read, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️”

The actress and her daughter can be seen twinning in matching outfits in the pictures, and MM looks cute beyond words. Take a look at their photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s photos on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Hollywood mai sabse bada project milne vala h abb — likh kar lelo🙌🙌”

Another user commented, “Priyanka pehle jaisi lg rhi h .. proper Indian…dekh k kitna acha lg rha h…wow😍❤️..”

A third user commented, “How come she never gets cranky in any of the pics ever…you definitely must be a great mom 🙂”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie’s adorable pics from Siddhivinayak Temple? Tell us in the comments below.

