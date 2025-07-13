Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s collaboration is a huge success! Despite the ban in India, the horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3 has achieved a massive milestone at the overseas box office. In fact, it is only the 2nd Punjabi film in history to have achieved this mark. Scroll below for the latest update!

Sardaar Ji 3 at the overseas box office

As per the latest box office update on day 15, Sardaar Ji 3 has crossed the 50 crore mark internationally. As per Pinkvilla, it raked in USD 175K on Friday, taking its cumulative total to $6 million (INR 51 crores).

Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt & Juliet 3 was the first Punjabi film in history to cross the 50 crore milestone overseas. Now, Sardaar Ji 3 has become the second film to cross that feat. In the process, it has also left behind Carry On Jatta 3 (46 crores).

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s top 3 overseas grossers of all time:

Jatt & Juliet 3: 57.50 crores Sardaar Ji 3: 51 crores Carry On Jatta 3: 46 crores

As is visible, Amar Hundal’s directorial is now only 6.50 crores away from conquering the top throne. It is enjoying a steady run at the overseas box office, especially in key markets like North America and Pakistan.

The Punjabi horror-comedy is expected to gross 100 crore at the worldwide box office. One can only imagine how the box office figures would have jumped had it witnessed a theatrical release in India. But amid the ban on Pakistani artists in the country, the presence of Hania Aamir led to the ban.

Sardaar Ji 3 is a success

In a general scenario, the verdict of an Indian film depends on its domestic collection. But the situation is different here. Diljit Dosanjh starrer is reportedly mounted at a cost of 35 crores. In 15 days, the makers have enjoyed 45.71% profits.

Sardaar Ji 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 Days)

Budget: 35 crores

Worldwide collection: 51 crores

ROI: 45.71

Verdict: Plus

