For the Punjabi film industry of India, 2024 has been a good year. There have been several successful films at the Indian box office, and out of all of them, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3 was a big money spinner. Apart from this, films like Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale, which were made at a modest budget, emerged victorious at ticket windows. As the year has almost ended, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2024.

Jatt & Juliet 3 is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2024, with a strong collection of 38.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It displayed strong legs and was declared a blockbuster. It is leading over Shinda Shinda No Papa, which is the second highest-grosser, by 125.26% higher collection. For the unversed, the Gippy Grewal, Hina Khan, and Shinda Grewal starrer amassed 16.98 crores, as per Sacnilk.

Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jasmin Bhasin’s Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is in third place, with a collection of 15.26 crores. It was reportedly made at just 5 crores and was super-hit due to solid returns. Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Roopi Gill’s Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri is the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2024 at the Indian box office with a sum of 14.44 crores.

All the above-mentioned films earned over 10 crores at the Indian box office. The fifth spot is grabbed by Amrinder Gill’s Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni, which earned 7.25 crores. It was a decent success.

Want to know which are the remaining five films on the list? Check out the entire list of the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2024 at the Indian box office below.

Jatt & Juliet 3 – 38.25 crores Shinda Shinda No Papa – 16.98 crores Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di – 15.26 crores Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri – 14.44 crores Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni – 7.25 crores Kudi Haryane Val Di – 6.44 crores Warning 2 – 6.15 crores Gandhi 3: Yarran Da Yaar – 5.49 crores Shayar – 4.55 crores Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 – 4.40 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

