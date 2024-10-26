Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, aka Ardaas 3, has ended its global journey after spending over 40 days in theatres. Starring Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jasmin Bhasin, the film started off well and maintained momentum in the long run. It’s a big winner at the worldwide box office, but unfortunately, it missed the milestone of 50 crores. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Written and directed by Gippy Grewal, the Indian Punjabi film was released in theatres on September 13. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly favorable reviews and word-of-mouth. Also, due to the padding of a successful franchise, it held its ground well in the long run, in both India and overseas. As a result, it managed to score above 40 crores gross globally.

As per the latest collection update, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has closed its run by earning 15.26 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 18 crores gross. In the overseas market, it received appreciation and love, especially in North America. As a result, 25 crores gross came in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection wrapped up at 43 crores gross.

With 43 crores gross in the kitty, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di ended its journey as the 10th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film. With a little push, it could have surpassed Chaar Sahibzaade’s 45 crores gross to become the 9th highest-grosser. But as we can see, it missed it by just 1.01 crores.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di:

India net – 15.26 crores

India gross – 18 crores

Overseas gross – 25 crores

Worldwide gross – 43 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

