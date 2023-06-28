Jasmin Bhasin has been creating a lot of noise since she was spotted in an abaya in Dubai. The actress visited a mosque and stuck to the dress code. However, netizens began bizarre accusations and blamed boyfriend, Aly Goni, for allegedly trying to convert her. Scroll below for details as the actress reacts to the whole controversy.

As most know, Jasmin rose to fame with her portrayal in Dil Se Dil Tak. The show featured her alongside Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. She went on to participate in many projects before entering Bigg Boss 14 alongside best friend Aly Goni. They confessed their feelings for each other on the Salman Khan-hosted show and have been dating since.

Reacting to the controversy, Jasmin Bhasin has told Hindustan Times, “I went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and it’s a rule there that you have to cover yourself in certain attire, and that’s what I did. I paid respect to the place, and followed the rules and regulations it had because it was a sacred place, and that’s what my parents have taught me since childhood.”

Jasmin Bhasin maintained that she does not want to focus on unnecessary negativity. She added, “I really don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swim suits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then it increases. And, I don’t want in my life so I don’t give it importance.”

It looks like Jasmin is now quite used to the positives and negatives of being a star. She concluded, “As actors, we’ve kept ourselves out there, publicly. There are no restrictions on social media and people troll and criticise all the time. I choose to look at only the positive comments.”

Well, Jasmin Bhasin has clearly sent out a message to trolls unnecessarily backlashing her and boyfriend Aly Goni.

