Sidharth Shukla’s death has left a massive void in the industry and in netizens’ hearts. The late actor, who enjoyed an enormous fan following, continues to be loved by one and all. He may not be among us, but his army never misses a chance to celebrate him on various occasions. However, now the actor is trending on the web for a different reason. Sidharth, who has a number fan accounts to his credit, recently became the talk of the town when a social media user tried to copy him.

For some time, Shukla’s fans have been slamming one social media users left, right and center after he tried to copy the late actor. The social media user – who goes by the name Chandan Wilfreen, calls himself “Junior Sidharth Shukla.” Scroll down for details.

Recently, the video of Chandan, the self-proclaimed Sidharth Shukla doppelganger, went viral that grabbed netizens’ attention. Soon after it began doing the rounds of social media, fans began to mercilessly troll him and slam him for copying the actor. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Siddharth Shukla Ek Hi Tha aur use dikhne wale Siddharth Shukla Nahin Ban Sakte, (sic)” while another said, “Kiss angle se Sid ke waisa dikhta hai”

A third netizen said, “Sidd sir ko copy karna bhi boht mushkil h to dikhna impossible ## jaooo (sic)”

A fourth one said, “Kaha se ye siddharth shukla ki copy dikh raha h (sic)”

“Kich bhi bolte ho kha kis angel se sidh dikjraha hai andho ko kuch bhi yaar had hogai,” a fifth one said.

A sixth one said, “Siddharth jaisa koi dusra nhi ho skta,ar kis pagal ko ye sid ka hmskl lg gya. Kuch bhi (sic)”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Wilfreen (@chandan_53cr)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla’s doppelganger? Do let us know.

